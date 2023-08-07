Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew price and supporter edition revealed

Ahead of the August 17th release date, the team behind Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew has announced it’s gone gold, the price, and the supporter edition.

This is the developer, Mimimi Games‘ first self-published title, following on from extremely well-received titles such as Shadow Tactics, and Desperados 3, and is a “rand-new original IP and set in the “Lost Caribbean” during an alternate history during the Golden Age of Piracy”.

Check out the latest trailer below, as well as the official word on the game.

Join the Red Marley, a ghost ship with a living soul, and assemble a cursed pirate crew. Embrace supernatural powers to defy the menacing army of the Inquisition, who stands between you and the mysterious treasure of the legendary Captain Mordechai.

Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew will retail for £34.99 / $39.99 (the same in Euros) for the base game, and you can grab the supporter edition for £44.99 / $49.99, while the soundtrack for the title will be available as well as the artbook and strategy guide for £8.49 / $9.99 and £4.39 / $4.99 respectively.

The supporter edition will also be available on release day via Steam, GOG, and Epic Games Store (this version of the game is only available on PC), and will include:

The Base Game

The Original Game Soundtrack features 60 captivating tracks (FLAC/MP3) and over 2.5 hours of music composed by Filippo Beck Peccoz, known for his masterful soundtracks for our previous games Shadow Tactics and Desperados III

The Artbook & Strategy Guide is two books in one PDF and available in English only. It’s filled with early concepts and captivating artworks as well as a comprehensive guide that provides players with helpful strategies and tips to master the game

Lastly, but by no means least, there will be a 10% discount on the game for launch in “assorted stores”.

Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew is coming to PC (Steam, Epic Games Store), Xbox Series S|X, and PlayStation 5 on August 17th.