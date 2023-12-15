Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew modding tool released for PC

As a final hurrah for Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew, the developer has released modding tools for PC, letting players make their own future fun.

The DLC for Shadow Gambit was supposed to be the final update, but the developer says that fans have been asking for a modding level editor since Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun, and while the team says it took a first step with “level editing cheats for Desperados 3“, this is a proper level modding tool for Gambit.

Check out the new trailer, and see the modding tool link, here.

Here’s the word from the official press release:

Get ready to unleash your imagination. The new “Modding Tool” empowers you to create your own custom mods! This new feature puts the creative powers in your hands, allowing you to craft your own missions and forge your own captivating stories. Spawn characters, enemies and NPCs throughout a level. Have fun placing different objects and interactive elements to create a new dynamic landscape within the existing locations of Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew. Set animations, establish routines for enemy guards, and even add your own dramatic flair with (non-voiced ;D) dialogues and cutscenes. Just let your creativity run wild! There are some limitations as it’s not a fully-fledged modding editor. However, the emphasis of the “Modding Tool” lies on the thrill of adding new elements in real-time and shaping the game to align with your vision for crafting custom missions. All in all, we hope that the “Modding Tool” will offer a really fun way for you to get creative and to keep the Shadow Gambit flame alive!

Sharing support for modes is going to be done via the “export” feature which lets people get their mods into a folder on PC, which they then can upload to the official modding space on Mod.io, here.

Developer MiMiMi Games says in that link you’ll find a “comprehensive guide series, providing instructions and tips on getting started with the “Modding Tool” and exploring its full potential”, but it has also put together a video showing off the basics, which you can see below.

Lastly, there are a few examples of mods on that official space, and that’s likely to be the last communications about this game fans get to hear, which is incredibly sad.

Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew is out now for PC, PlayStation, and Xbox. These modding tools are PC-only.