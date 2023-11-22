Shadow Gambit DLC date confirmed, will mark the final release from studio

Shadow Gambit DLC has been confirmed by developer MiMiMi Games, but it’s tinged with sadness as it’s the final release from the studio.

The studio announced it was closing after the release of its last game, but the Shadow Gambit DLC will be the last release from the team, with two DLC expansions adding new characters, an uncharted island, and six new story missions for fans to sink their teeth into.

Both Shadow Gambit DLC packs will launch on December 6th and the studio says that they will both “integrate seamlessly into the main game”. The studio adds that “Notably, the new characters will also be at the player’s disposal for almost any main game mission, adding a new dimension to their adventures”.

Back when the closure was announced, the team did confirm Shadow Gambit would still get support, saying: “While this means that we won’t start production on a new big game, we will continue to fully support Shadow Gambit. We are already working on a patch across all platforms and have a big content drop planned for later this year, which we are sure you will love just as much as we do”.

Here’s the confirmed information for the two DLC packs, launching December 6th:

New Character: Prepare to welcome a new playable character, armed with unique supernatural abilities and ready to join the ranks of the cursed crew.

Uncharted Island: Discover a mystical, uncharted island in the Lost Caribbean, waiting to be explored.

Discover a mystical, uncharted island in the Lost Caribbean, waiting to be explored. Story Campaign: Embark on an epic story campaign across six new missions.

We adored the game back when it released in August, with Mick scoring it 10/10, saying: “Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew is simply the best example of the genre MiMiMi helped create. It’s one of those rare games that gives you all the tools and then delights in making you feel clever, not stupid. It’s incredibly inventive, impeccably designed, and superbly paced. It’s also further proof, should you need it, that MiMiMi are the undisputed masters of stealth strategy”.

Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew is out now on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.