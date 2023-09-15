Lies of P Boss Weapons | How to get and use them

Lies of P has its fairs share of tough-as-nails bosses. In order to help you even the odds in the main story encounters, you can often spend a Star Fragment to summon an Ergo Spectre that can take threat from the boss and deal a little damage. Later you can acquire a device that lets you bolster your Spectre’s abilities. More importantly, you’ll notice that each Spectre has a unique special weapon with unique abilities. These are the Boss Weapons and can only be acquired in one way. Read on to find out how to get Boss Weapons in Lies of P.

Lies of P | What do I need to acquire Boss Weapons?

First of all, you’ll need the Rare Ergo dropped by a given boss. You get this simply by defeating the story boss – but only story bosses drop Rare Ergo. The Stalkers and minibosses do not. Once you have one, you can choose to “use” it for a quick boost of Ergo, but it’s not recommended. Ergo is easy to farm in Lies of P. Boss Ergo is not.

Lies of P | Where to I take the Rare Ergo?

Now you have the Rare Ergo, you want to spend it, right? Well, unfortunately it will be a while until you find the NPC who will exchange it for you. You’ll need to fight your way through the game until you’re almost at the boss of Area IV, in the St Frangelico Cathedral. Make your way through the Cathedral, exploring all available paths, until you find yourself wading through putrid water that will inflict you with Decay.

You’ll eventually reach a staircase that takes you up to a study area with a huge globe chandelier and a Carcass miniboss. You’ll know you’re in the right place because there’s a gated lifted in the room. Kill the miniboss, and ride the lift up, where you’ll meet Alidoro, a charming treasure hunter with an Alsatian mask.

Talk to him, and he’ll ask you to recommend a safe place. You can either send him to Hotel Krat, or to the area of the Workshop where you encountered Venigni. We sent him to Hotel Krat, and he took up residence near Antonia in the western corridor. However, he will only leave the Cathedral after you defeat the main boss, Fallen Archbishop Andreus.

Lies of P | How to get Boss Weapons

Once you’ve met Alidoro, he will exchange Rare Ergo for either a weapon or a special Amulet. Some of the weapons he sells are rather good too. He doesn’t charge any other Ergo on top either.

At a certain point in the story Alidoro will head off to seek Rare Ergo in the Barren Swamp (area VIII), and you’ll need to track him down to continue to use his services.

And that’s it, that’s how you spend Rare Ergo to get Boss Weapons in Lies of P. Check out the full review here, and have a look at our other Lies of P guides below.