Lil Guardsman gets a new dev diary: “A Kingdom Worth Protecting”

Publisher Versus Evil and developer Hilltop Studios has released a new developer diary for Lil Guardsman, called “A Kingdom Worth Protecting”.

The dev diary features Hilltop Studios co-founder & game director Artiom Komarov, co-founder & creative director Scott Christian, and writer & game designer Matt Bernard, with the trio talking about the characters you will meet in Lil Guardsman, including one called “Buttface”, and another called “Magnus the Magnificent” with whom not all is as it seems.

The video also shows how the team goes into the “creation of the game’s setting, the Sprawl, the kingdom at the center of Lil’ Guardsman. The dev team discusses how they aimed to create a world that’s 70% medieval fantasy and 30% something else: like 1980s technology and neon signs”.

Check out the new dev diary, below:

Due later this year on PC, Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox Series consoles, Lil’ Guardsman is a narrative deduction game inspired by the classic point-and-click genre and the mechanics of Papers, Please. Set in a high-fantasy world with the comedic sensibility of Monkey Island and other 90s Lucasarts adventure classics, Lil’ Guardsman puts players in the role of a young girl who finds herself tasked with covering for her dad, the head castle guardsman. What could go wrong? As you interrogate an array of eccentric characters trying to gain entry to the city walls, you must discover each visitor’s true intentions through cunning dialogue and a clever use of your toolbox of investigative items. You’ll have to make tough decisions as Lil, deciding who to allow into her castle home. Consequences can be severe, so you must make clever use of your abilities to uncover mass conspiracies and protect Lil’s castle and family from devious interlopers.

Lil Guardsman is due out later this year on PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox.