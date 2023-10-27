Alan Wake 2 | Cult stash locations guide

In Alan Wake 2, there’s plenty of equipment across the town of Bright Falls and surrounding areas, including cult stash locations which include a bounty of bullets, flares, and more. Saga Anderson has her work cut out for her, but by finding these, you’ll be able to stock up on important supplies in your fight against the Taken. We’ve put together a guide that shows you exactly how to find all the cult stash locations in Alan Wake 2 so you won’t miss a single one.

Contains mild spoilers.

Alan Wake 2 | How to find the cult stash locations

While you don’t unlock the exact locations early on, it will come after you’ve visited Coffee World and the nearby biker workshop. Once you’ve found your way inside the safe room, there’s a wall at the back which has three separate maps for Bright Falls, Cauldron Lake, and Watery. All three are on a big notice board next to a ladder that takes you underneath the workshop. All three maps are pictured below just to give guidance on what to look out for.

Cauldron Lake cult stash locations

Bright Falls cult stash locations

Watery cult stash locations

Once this big notice board has been discovered, all three areas of your own map will be updated to reveal the cult stash locations for Bright Falls, Cauldron Lake, and Watery. They’re a great way to bolster your defences against the shadowy enemies you encounter, especially as the further you get, the harder the enemies are. Regardless, these are valuable to your efforts in Alan Wake 2.