Alan Wake 2: How to upgrade Saga’s storage | All upgrade locations

There’re many items in Alan Wake 2 you’ll be able to pick up and store as you go, but there’re a couple of ways to manage storage for Saga, and one such way includes upgrading the amount of what you can carry. If you’ve read our guide on finding the shotgun for Saga, the extra storage can be unlocked in the same area, but if not, here’s a guide to show you how to upgrade Saga’s storage in Alan Wake 2. If the extra storage still isn’t enough in Alan Wake 2 after the upgrade, there’s another way for you to manage your inventory space.

Alan Wake 2 storage upgrade 1: Head to the Cauldron Lake General Store

After you’ve set out on your goal to retrieve the heart of Nightingale, it’ll take you to the general store on Cauldron Lake which is relatively near where you investigated his body near the beginning. After an encounter with one of the cult members (after he bursts through the door), you’ll be able to investigate the area where you find the heart and the shotgun. If you look to the right of the shotgun cabinet, there’s a pouch that can be interacted with. If you pick it up, you’ll see that Saga now has a whole line of blocks for storing extra items on your travels.

Storage upgrade 2: In a Stash by the Lake

After you have finished the first Overlap, you’ll notice that the Lake has receded a bit in the Cauldron Lake area and you can now explore where you couldn’t before. Explore the sandy area with loads of fallen trees and you’ll see a branch you can climb under, and then you should see a stash to your left.

Interact with the keypad locking the Stash, and it will light up a code for you to remember. The Code is Right, Left, Up. Replay this code to unlock the Stash. Inside amongst other goodies is a storage upgrade

Storage upgrade 3: Docks, Bright Falls

It’s worth noting you cannot access the third storage upgrade until quite far into the game. We’ve put together a guide on how to get the Bolt Cutters here, but spoiler warning: you will need them to get the storage upgrade in Bright Falls docks area.

Once you have that (about 2/3 of the way through Saga’s part of the story) you will need to come back to Bright Falls and head to the location on the map below.

The marker (arrow) is where you’ll need to use the bolt cutters, and the circle is a small hut where a Cult Stash is located. It will task you with finding a three-digit passcode. If you want to do it yourself, look around that docks area for pillars in the water, three of which will have numbers on them, which is your passcode: 967.

Enter that passcode, and open the cult cache for another inventory storage upgrade.

Storage upgrade 4

We will update this document when we have found the final storage upgrade.