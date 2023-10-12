Earth Defence Force 6 is coming to Europe and USA in 2024

D3Publisher has confirmed that Earth Defence Force 6 is finally coming to PC and console in Europe and USA in Spring 2024. It’ll hit PS4, PlayStation 5, and Steam at first, with an Epic Games Store version coming “shortly thereafter”. D3Publisher says that “the next monstrous instalment is set to deliver an adrenaline-pumping experience for veteran players and new fans alike looking to save the world”.

Back in June fans could celebrate the 20th anniversary of the series, which the publisher says has sold more than five million units worldwide. That might not sound a lot compared to some triple-A titles, but for EDF, it’s not half bad. Check out the latest trailer, below:

In the year 2025, humanity won the war against the unknown invaders known as “Primers,” and peace returned to the planet. As a result of the conflict, 90 percent of Earth’s population was destroyed and civilization was on the brink of collapse. Earth Defense Force 6 picks up three years after the events of Earth Defense Force 5 in the year 2027. The survivors continue their efforts to rebuild but threats to the world’s safety remain persistent. The Primers left behind many alien colonists and the two species have become increasingly hostile toward one another. The number of invasive organisms nesting in the depths of the earth and its ruins continues to increase. The Earth Defense Force (EDF) is once again called upon to protect the planet from the aggressive extraterrestrial invaders and determine the true purpose of the giant ring-shaped object that has recently appeared in the sky. Will the EDF be able to pull humanity from the edge of defeat, or will this be the species’ last stand?

Here’s the key features for Earth Defence Force 6:

The Next Chapter of EDF: Serving as a direct sequel to the events of Earth Defense Force 5, embark on a perilous adventure, unveiling an exciting new story within the EDF series.

Choose A Class: The return of the Ranger, Air Raider, Wing Diver, and Fencer classes armed with new abilities and equipment, empowering players to defend Earth effectively against emerging threats.

Fight for the Planet: Defend Earth and engage in intense battles against a wide range of deadly alien creatures and use cunning strategies to emerge victorious and protect the planet.

Missions Galore : Features an enormous amount of new content, including hundreds of new missions, weapons, and more for players to discover.

Battle with Friends: Players can also enjoy two-player co-op with split-screen or online co-op with up to four players, ensuring an exciting gameplay experience.

Earth Defence Force 6 is coming to PC, PS4, and PS5 in Spring 2024.