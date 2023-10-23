Podcast 536: Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Super Mario Bros Wonder, Lords of the Fallen

Chris White is on the podcast for the second episode running, to talk about Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. He and Adam have been playing it for the past few weeks, and have a lot to say about it from a story point of view, as well as how good it feels to be back in the Spider-shoes, game-wise, and even some thoughts on the technical aspects developer Insomniac Games has delivered on this time around.

And that’s not even it for the big games, out the same day, and also having been played for the past few weeks, Adam has 100% completed Super Mario Bros Wonder, and can deliver his podcast verdict, to go with the written and video review on the site and channel. Still being played this week, though, is Lords of the Fallen, which Chris Hyde has fallen for, and seems quite smitten with.

