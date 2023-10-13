Song of Nunu: A League of Legends Story gets a new trailer

Riot Forge and Tequila Works have released a new trailer showing of Song of Nunu: A League of Legends Story, due on November 1st.

Song of Nunu: A League of Legends Story is, by my thinking, the fourth game from Riot Forge that’s spreading the League of Legends tale out across different genres, and indeed, different developers. First up there was Ruined King, an RPG with some fresh new twists, then we got The Mageseeker, which was more of a hack n slash affair, and then more recently, Convergence, which was a MetroidVania.

Song of Nunu, though, looks more like an adventure game with action elements. Check out the new trailer, “Eyes of the Freljord”, below, and maybe you can make your own mind up. One thing’s for sure: it looks lovely.

Developed by Tequila Works and published by Riot Forge, Song of Nunu: A League of Legends Story takes players on the ultimate road trip with Nunu and Willump, two best friends in search of answers in a gripping story adventure game. Fans will discover their unbreakable bond and meet legendary champions along the way as they unlock the secrets of the Freljord, a beautiful but treacherous region in League of Legends.

You can actually pre-order the game now if you fancy, on your preferred storefront, and it’s currently set to cost $29.99. Riot Forge says that people who pre-order will also get a digital art book as a bonus gift. However, there’s also a physical collector’s edition that’ll set you back $99.99 and that’s grabbable from the official store, and includes “a Willump plush, Poro plush, Song of Nunu art book, four Freljord postcards, five collectible enamel pins, a collectible artwork print and a campfire pop-up diorama”.

Song of Nunu: A League of Legends Story is coming to Nintendo Switch and PC (Epic Games Store, Steam, GOG) on November 1st.