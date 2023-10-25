Victoria 3: Colossus of the South coming in mid-November

Paradox Interactive has announced that Victoria 3: Colossus of the South, a South American-themed region pack for its Victorian grand strategy game is coming on November 14th.

The developer has supported Victoria 3 pretty well, and Victoria 3: Colossus of the South comes after the likes of the Voice of the People immersion pack, and the Melodies for the Masses pack, which have also hit this year.

Check out the new trailer for the narrative pack, Victoria 3: Colossus of the South, below:

Colossus of the South is a new region pack for Victoria 3, Paradox’s grand strategy simulation of societies and economies of the Victorian Age. Focusing on the rise of Brazil as a significant regional power with additional content for other nations, Colossus of the South adds new events, decisions, and flavour to an exciting region for exploration and development.

Here’s the list of key features, from the press release:

Reign of Pedro II: Historical actions highlighting the reforms and ambitions of Brazil’s Emperor Pedro the Magnanimous, including the abolition of slavery and the modernization of Brazil’s economy.

Historical actions highlighting the reforms and ambitions of Brazil’s Emperor Pedro the Magnanimous, including the abolition of slavery and the modernization of Brazil’s economy. The Old Republic: The power of Brazilian landowners and the emergence of the Positivist revolution against the monarchy.

The power of Brazilian landowners and the emergence of the Positivist revolution against the monarchy. Populism: Challenges to the agrarian oligarchy in Brazil from anti-government bandits and the populist Integralist movement.

Challenges to the agrarian oligarchy in Brazil from anti-government bandits and the populist Integralist movement. National Awareness: Development of a unique and diverse Brazilian culture, as well as expansionist goals in Paraguay, South American unification from Gran Colombia, and Pan-National movements of the Federation of the Andes and Rio de la Plata.

Development of a unique and diverse Brazilian culture, as well as expansionist goals in Paraguay, South American unification from Gran Colombia, and Pan-National movements of the Federation of the Andes and Rio de la Plata. Amazonian Riches: Exploit the riches of the Amazon while avoiding international conflict and national disorder.

Exploit the riches of the Amazon while avoiding international conflict and national disorder. New Historical Characters: Coup leader and general Deodora da Fonseca, populist dictator Getulio Vargas, and more

Coup leader and general Deodora da Fonseca, populist dictator Getulio Vargas, and more More content for South America: New events and journal entries and flavour for many countries in the region!

Victoria 3 is out now for PC, and you can grab it via our affiliate link. This new DLC is coming on November 14th and will cost $5.99 / £4.99 / €5.99.