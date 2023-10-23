Xbox Partner Preview showcase coming on Wednesday

Microsoft has confirmed an Xbox Partner Preview is happening on Wednesday, October 25th, and will feature third-party titles.

In a statement posted the official Xbox News Wire, Mike Nelson, Editor, said: “We are delighted to announce our next broadcast event: Xbox Partner Preview! This new show format will deliver a fresh mix of indie games and familiar favourites from our third-party partners like Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio, Remedy Entertainment, Studio Wildcard, and others with more than 20 minutes of trailers and new gameplay footage”.

So from that you can assume that there will be some news on Alan Wake 2, perhaps even Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name, and since Studio Wildcard has been mentioned, Ark: Survival Ascended, which was last rumoured to be coming at the end of October, and is a remake of the original game in Unreal Engine 5. It’s interesting, however, because on the blog, Xbox namechecks Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, which is coming next year, after the Gaiden title.

Nelson adds that “This event will be digitally broadcast on Wednesday, October 25, at 10am PT (1pm ET / 6pm BST) across our Xbox owned channels, showcasing updates and new looks at games coming to Xbox and Windows as well as new info on some upcoming Game Pass titles from our incredibly talented creative third-party partners from around the world”.

It’s also been confirmed that Dungeons of Hinterberg will also be showcased, and you can take a look at our 2023 or 2024 release date calendars to speculate on what other third-party titles might be shown. What is important to note, though is the following statement: “Xbox Partner Preview will not feature any additional news, game reveals, or Game Pass information related to the recent acquisition of Activision Blizzard King”. So don’t expect anything on that news during this show.

the Partner Preview will kick off at 6pm UK time (10am Pacific, 1pm Eastern, 7pm CEST), and you can catch it on the official Xbox YouTube Channel, or on Twitch.