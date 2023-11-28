Dragon’s Dogma 2 showcase is happening tonight

A fifteen minute showcase for Dragon’s Dogma 2 is happening on November 28th, which will feature “exciting new gameplay reveals”.

The showcase will be hosted by director Hideaki Itsuno, as well as producer Yoshiaki Hirabayashi, and Itsuno may have let slip one of the bits of information that will be announced, and it’s something fans will be dying to know. Speaking on Twitter to promote the showcase, Itsuno said: “It’s almost here! Tomorrow, we will “formally” announce the release date”.

You can watch the Dragon’s Dogma 2 showcase live, or after it’s happened, via the video below. It will be kicking off at 1pm Pacific Time, or 9pm UK time (10pm European time), later tonight (November 28th).

To say Dragon’s Dogma 2 is “hotly anticipated” might be a bit of an understatement. While the original was beloved by fans, and has seen a few re-releases (it always seems to be on sale, too), it did seem for a while like it would never happen. But not only is it happening, we can confirm it’s real because we played it at a recent hands-on preview event.

In our preview, we said: “Considering this is something of an early build, everything looks ace and it is clear to me that the finished version of Dragon’s Dogma 2 is going to absolutely sing. It has whet my appetite so much that I immediately went out and purchased the original to hop back into Gransys over this past weekend. Capcom are on a hell of a run at the moment and this very promising sequel looks to double down on everything that made the original such a beloved cult classic”.

We also added that “The combat feels weightier, the Pawns are more responsive and seem to have far superior AI. It is still very much out on its own, however; there is no specific lock-on option like similar titles of this ilk, and there isn’t a standard evasive move unless of course you are playing as a thief or a class that has a Vocational command that allows you to do so”.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 is coming soon.