Garden Life: A Cozy Simulator is coming in February 2024

NACON and stillalive studios has announced that Garden Life: A Cozy Simulator will be released for PC and consoles in early 2024, specifically February 22nd, 2024. It’ll be coming to PC via Steam, PS4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S|X, and Nintendo Switch. That said, the Switch version is actually launching at a later date.

As you’d expect from the name, Garden Life: A Cozy Simulator is a “cozy gardening game”, and after watching the trailer (below) and enduring what feels like non-stop rain at the moment, I have to say it looks pretty appealing right now to potter about in a virtual garden and get dirt under your (virtual) fingernails. Take a look:

Garden Life: A Cozy Simulator is one big ode to gardening and flowers, allowing budding gardeners to look after their garden at their own pace, embellishing it with a variety of plants as they see fit, all while enjoying the soft and warm artistic direction of the game’s world.

Check out the list of features, from the official press release:

Accessible gameplay in a charming world, to discover the joys of gardening from the comfort of your home, whether you are already green-fingered or a complete novice

Advance at your own pace in the game's cosy world via Story mode. Meet colourful characters, fulfil their different requests and unlock new varieties, decorations and zones for your garden as you progress

Create the garden of your dreams, and let your imagination run riot in Creative mode, which provides unrestricted access to all the plants, tools and decorations

Monitor your plants' development thanks to the procedural growth simulation technology designed especially for the game

Take your most beautiful shots and share them with the whole world via photo mode!

Garden Life: A Cozy Simulator will be released for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series S|X, and PC (Steam) on 22 February 2024. The Nintendo Sweitch version will be launched later in 2024.