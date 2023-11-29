Lil’ Guardsman gets new details about the world of The Sprawl

Hilltop Studios and Versus Evil have revealed more details about their upcoming narrative-driven deduction game, Lil’ Guardsman. Coming to PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch, it puts players in the “role of a young girl who finds herself covering for her dad, the head castle guardsman. As she interrogates an array of fun and weird characters trying to gain entry to their city walls, you must discover each visitor’s true intentions through cunning dialogue and a clever use of her toolbox of investigative items.”

The Sprawl offers all sorts of fine establishments for would-be travelers, such as The Twisted Sister Tavern, the best watering hole this side of Little Ogre Town. Whether you’re looking for a romantic spot for that special night out, or a public place to end a failing relationship, The Twisted Sisters Tavern should be at the top of your list! Any fan of the fantastical would do well to visit the Digsite, where Dr. Beatrix Von Matterhorn and her team of researchers are hard at work procuring power crystals – the key to making the Sprawl the political powerhouse it is today. Sports fans can always find a rousing time at Goblinball Stadium, home of the Sprawl Brawlers (every Thursday is riot night, so dress accordingly!). And if you’re looking for some salty sea air, questionable characters and illegal fish fights, you’d best try your hand at The Docks.

An official blog post has been released which gives an in-depth look at what players can expect in the Lil’ Guardsman. With plenty of details revealed, it sounds like it’s going to be a blast. Not only are the locations revealed in ‘A Visitor’s Guide to The Sprawl’ diverse and interesting, the screenshots look beautiful, and hopefully more details get released, including an official release date. For now, enjoy reading about The Twisted Sister Tavern, the Goblinball Stadium, and more.