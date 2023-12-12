Sonic Superstars Holiday Costume available now

SEGA has today announced a free Sonic Holiday Costume for Sonic Superstars, and it’s available to all players for free. Available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC, the outfit is sure to spread Christmas joy to all gamers, and the fact it won’t cost a penny is an added bonus.

The Sonic Superstars Holiday Costume contains new apparel for Sonic to wear as he speeds across the Northstar Islands, and can be equipped during the character selection by choosing the blue ball of spikes then hitting left or right when playing Story Mode. It’s just another reason to dive into this fab platformer that brings the classic 2D platforming Sonic is known for into the new era of gaming, with colourful environments and new abilities to switch things up and keep Sonic relevant.

We reviewed Sonic Superstars earlier in the year and said, “You can also play through all of Sonic Superstars in co-op, which is a cool feature. It’s a great way to experience the game, although it’s also the reason for quite a lot of the slower moments you’ll encounter as you play. There’s also a battle mode to play with friends (or the AI) too, but it’s pretty throwaway with bland minigames like collecting stars or racing through a very basic small stage.

Sonic Superstars simply has too many frustrating elements to deal with. Rolling through the actual stages is often a lot of fun, but having to deal with tedious boss fights and constant mini games gets old fast. If you’ve got a friend who loves Sonic you’ll probably have a decent time playing through the main story together, but otherwise this isn’t quite the game fans like myself were hoping for.”