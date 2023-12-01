Street Fighter 6 gets 18 new character outfits, new Happy Holidays pass

Capcom has announced a fresh load of outfits for Street Fighter 6 are to be released, starting today (December 1st).

Across all platforms, the new Street Fighter 6 outfits will include new looks for 18 characters, including Dee Jay’s “dancehall inspired get up”, Juri’s “comfy cosy onesie”, and Marisa’s “lovely wedding dress”. This is all part of the Happy Holiday’s celebration, which adds other festive avatar gear for players to equip, as well as unlocking Super Puzzle Fighter II Turbo in the Game Center.

Check out the trailer, showing off this new content, below:

An innovative new feature also added today will allow players to select their opponent’s outfit and colour during online matches. As long as a player owns the outfit and colour, they’ll be able to customise their opponent’s look accordingly. The opponent does not need to own the outfit or colour, and the feature will not affect what the opponent sees on their own screen. Each Outfit 3 will be available for 300 Fighter Coins and will include all 10 available colours. Unlike Outfit 2, Outfit 3 is only available for purchase and cannot be unlocked via World Tour. Outfit 3 for all Year 1 characters – Rashid, A.K.I., Ed, and Akuma – will arrive when Akuma is released in Spring 2024.

On top of all this there are four new songs you can purchase, collaboration content with Baki (the anime), a new “intermediate” server that’s been added for players who are struggling to make the jump above what that’d otherwise require. There’s a player titles, stamps, photo frames, and backgrounds that are there to celebrate V-Tuber Kuzuha, a new cartoonish challenge you can grab via Fighter Coins or Drive Tickets at the in-game shop.

There’s a lot of content added, then, and you can find out more about the Happy Holidays fighting pass via this link.

Street Fighter 6 is out now for PC, PS4, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series S/X.