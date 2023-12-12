Terra Nil is coming to Nintendo Switch next week

After launching on PC and mobile (via Netflix) earlier this year, Terra Nil is coming to Nintendo Switch, Devolver Digital and developer Free Lives has announced, and it’s coming next week on December 18th.

The game has an “overwhelmingly positive” rating from users on Steam right now, and looks just the ticket if you fancy a chilled experience on your Switch in the evenings, and with it coming next Monday, you won’t have to wait long to play it there.

Check out the newly release Switch release trailer, and the official word on the game from the press release, below:

A chill, meditative twist on the city-builder genre, Terra Nil is a game about using advanced eco-tech to transform a barren, desolate wasteland into a thriving, vibrant ecosystem. Purify soil, clean oceans, plant trees, reintroduce wildlife—then recycle everything and move on, leaving no trace you were ever there. Tackle a variety of replayable procedurally generated biomes—including volcanic glaciers, ruined cities, and tropical islands—each with their own uniquely challenging climate, geology, flora, and fauna. Then when you’ve completed all 4 regions, challenge yourself further with unlockable alternate levels. Create rainforests, swamps, rivers, and more, and watch as the dry, cracked surface of a dead world suddenly explodes with life and colour. Terra Nil is a peaceful, beautiful, and deeply satisfying experience, and you can begin your journey of wasteland reclamation, at home or on the move, when the game sprouts on Nintendo Switch on December 18.

The game was originally released on March 28th, earlier this year, and was one of the first big games to hit the Netflix subscription service. It’s since been followed by games like Oxenfree, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge, and more.

Terra Nil is out now for mobile (via Netflix) and PC (Steam), and comes to Nintendo Switch on December 18th.