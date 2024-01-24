Frontier Unlocked is a new monthly showcase event from Frontier Developments

Frontier Developments has announced a new monthly showcase, starting on Wednesday (31st January) called Frontier Unlocked. The team says it will “provide fans with exclusive content covering the entire studio’s portfolio of games”.

Unlocked will be a “new magazine-style show will be hosted on the front page of Twitch“, says Frontier, adding “Taking place on the final Wednesday of every month, Frontier Unlocked will debut game trailers, showcase deep dives into upcoming releases and provide a behind-the-scenes look at the iconic British studio, which celebrates its 30th anniversary this year.”.

The first livestreamed show will be happening on Wednesday, January 31st, 2024, via the above Twitch link, but also on the Frontier YouTube Channel. The developer and publisher has confirmed there will be “exciting details” on two upcoming games, although it’ll also be sharing a “taster of the road ahead for 2024”.

Frontier Developments has been busy of late, and has quite a diverse portfolio of games, from Warhammer: Age of Sigmar to F1 Manager, and the team is also behind Jurassic World Evolution, and the sequel. Upcoming titles include the likes of Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters, and we’re sure they have plenty of other titles to talk about, too.

We recently reviewed the Stranded: Alien Dawn – Robots and Guardians expansion, where Mick said: “Stranded: Alien Dawn was already a fantastic survival game with more than a hint of RimWorld and The Sims 4 about it, but the Robots and Guardians expansion builds upon that in intriguing ways to make the overall package feel that much more robust. A definite must-play for fans of the base game, and an excellent option for people looking to get into the colony survival genre”.

Keep an eye on the Frontier social media accounts, and obviously tune in on the day to find out more about the Frontier Unlocked showcase.