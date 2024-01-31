Frostpunk: Beyond the Ice early access has started

Developer Com2uS has announced that its collaboration with NetEase and 11 bit studios, Frostpunk: Beyond the Ice has opened early access on iOS devices via Apple App Store, and on Android phones via Google Play.

The early access for the game is only for US, UK, and players living in the Philippines. The idea behind this early limited launch is to give fans “the chance to join the community early and provide feedback on the new mobile game ahead of the global launch later this year”.

See how to get access on the official site, and then check out the latest gameplay trailer, below:

Frostpunk: Beyond the Ice is the free, eagerly anticipated official mobile game based on Frostpunk, a society survival city-builder and management game set in a post apocalyptic ice age during the Second Industrial Revolution. To survive and thrive, players must combat the overwhelming cold by gathering basic survival materials, trading with other players, and creating a strategic stronghold. Players can order expedition teams to obtain resources and battle against dangerous wild animals or visit the Weather Station to accomplish missions even in disastrous conditions. In this dystopian universe, players’ choices alter the fate of the city. Frostpunk: Beyond the Ice captures the gripping storytelling and immersive worldbuilding of the beloved original game while offering new original content. Trade systems allow players to work together to survive, and new buildings and mechanics including Animal Shelter, Weather Station, Expedition and more reward cunning players who make effective use of all the tools available. Managing limited resources, balancing production, meeting the demands of citizens, enacting laws, and acquiring new technology remain essential for city expansion.

“At Com2uS, we pride ourselves on creating unique and highly engaging mobile experiences based on beloved IPs that drew fans to it in the first place and Frostpunk: Beyond the Ice is one of the most exciting and intricate strategy games we’ve created yet,” said Jihoon Han, Head of Com2uS Game Business Division. “We’ve introduced many new gameplay elements exclusive to this mobile version, so we invite strategy fans the world over to join Early Access, be among the first to play, and share their thoughts, helping make Frostpunk: Beyond the Ice the very best game it can be.

Frostpunk: Beyond the Ice will launch globally later this year, but people in the UK, US, and Philippines can grab it now.