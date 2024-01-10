PGA Tour 2K23 Season 7 Clubhouse Pass coming this Friday

To celebrate the new year, PGA Tour 2K23 is releasing Clubhouse Pass Season 7 on Friday, featuring tons of new content and new events, such as returning brands and a scoring challenge that will give players the chance to earn some awesome items. There’s a lot more information in the official Clubhouse Report on the official website, but players are in for a treat with gear coming from Malbon, TaylorMade, Under Armour, Callaway, PUMA, Cobra, Titlest, FootJoy, and Bogey Boys. Also, by picking up the CLubhouse Premium Pass, players can earn items that are no longer available from past Seasons.

Players will also be able to level up the Season Ladder in PGA Tour 2K23 Season 7 to earn golf balls, shoes, bucket hats, irons, polo shirts, gloves, and more. There’s an eSeries event taking place to celebrate the upcoming Waste Management Phoenix Open, and awesome challenge to give players the chance to win a ton of cool items. Starting from Friday (January 12), players who score 20 shots from more than 24 feet away by January 21 will receive 250 VC, three Epic Magnet Ball sleeves, and one pair of star-shaped sunglasses.

We reviewed PGA Tour 2K23 when it came out in the summer of 2022 and said, “PGA Tour 2K23 features tight controls for those who want to experience golf as close as they can to the real thing with the analogue swing. For beginners, or those who want less frustrating tournaments, the new 3-Swing System is the way to go. MyCAREER is a strong mode with plenty of customisation, and with plenty of unlockable attire for you and your caddie, there’s always a reason to earn that money to unlock knew gear. Finally, the Course Designer features more stuff to build with, making those who enjoy crafting their own unique happy.”