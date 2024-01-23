Princess Peach: Showtime new trailer shows off new abilities

Nintendo has released a new trailer for Princess Peach: Showtime showing off two new abilities: Ninja Peach, and Cowgirl Peach.

On top of that, the publisher also confirmed that Pastel Pink Nintendo Switch Joy-Cons would be released as “select retailers” and on the My Nintendo Store to coincide with the release of Princess Peach: Showtime.

Check out the new trailer, below, in which we also get to see Swordfighter Peach, Detective Peach, Patissiere Peach, and Kung Fu Peach.

Players will battle enemies from the footlights to the rafters, taking on the role of a swordfighter, a detective, a kung fu master, a patissiere and more. But this is no ordinary adventure – it’s going to take even more panache from Peach to bring this play to its triumphant final bow. As Ninja Peach, she will call upon her sneaking abilities as she uses shadows, shrubbery and makeshift bamboo snorkels to surprise and thwart her enemies. In courses where you need to be a little more brash, Cowgirl Peach yee-haws into action. Her horseback-riding expertise is matched only by her deftness with a lasso, and you’ll need both to make sure Peach rides off into the sunset …or at least into the next scene.

You can see a picture of the Pastel Pink Joy-Cons below, as well:

Nintendo already has a pretty stacked lineup for 2024, with Another Code: Recollection just released, Mario Vs. Donkey Kong in February, and then Princess Peach: Showtime in March. We also know Paper Mario: The Thousand Year Door is coming, as is Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD, too.

As for the game itself, Nintendo describes Showtime, thus: “In her very own adventure, Princess Peach teams up with the Sparkle Theater’s guardian, Stella, to save the theatre from the wicked Grape and the Sour Bunch. Using the power of Sparkle, Peach must take the stage of each show, transform, and confront Grape’s evil acting troupe. Each transformation gives Peach a dramatic entrance and the abilities she needs to take back the play, including two new transformations revealed today: Ninja Peach and Cowgirl Peach”.

Princess Peach: Showtime is coming to Nintendo Switch on March 22nd.