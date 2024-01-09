Street Fighter 6 time-limited collaboration with SPYxFAMILY CODE out now

Capcom has announced details of another collaboration for Street Fighter 6, this time with feature film SPYxFAMILY CODE: White, and it includes new avatar costumes, customisation options, and even codes for avatar recipes.

The event takes place from today (January 9th) until January 31st, and anyone who logs in during that time will get “special collaborative items like photo frames, stickers and player titles via the “News” in Multi Menu”. Capcom says that the Battle Hub area will also have a new look to celebrate the crossover event.

For anyone that’s been wanting to hit the streets as Yor and Loid, your dream is now a reality! Players can deck out their avatar with Yor and Loid’s unique hairstyles via the avatar creator or purchase their respective outfits for 500 Drive Tickets each from the Battle Hub Collab Shop

On top of that, if you want to really look like the characters themselves, you can just enter codes in the avatar creation menu to make them look like the SPYxFAMILY CODE characters.

Here’s those codes:

Yor Avatar Recipe Code: SPY_SF6_YOR (As seen in the image below)

Loid Avatar Recipe Code: SPY_SF6_LOID

There’s a website dedicated to the crossover, which you can check out here. Capcom adds in the press release that you should also “check out this month’s Fighting Pass – “Capcom Cup Supporter.” The premium version of the pass includes Street Fighter II: The World Warrior playable via the Game Center by achieving a certain tier. We’ll also have special in-game events to celebrate Capcom Cup so stay tuned for more information. Capcom Cup X, taking place in Los Angeles this February, will bring together 48 players who have won their qualifying rounds in various regions around the world, and crown the world champion with a $1 million grand prize!”.

Street Fighter 6 is out now for PC, PS5, PS4, and Xbox Series S|X.