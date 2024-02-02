Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash is available today on consoles and PC

Bandai Namco has announced that Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash is available now on PC and consoles, marking the first game adaptation of the manga and anime series.

The publisher says that “in this powerful 3D action brawler, players will learn to master their cursed energy and battle it out with their favourite characters”.

Check out the launch trailer, below:

Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash offers a single player mode that will take fans through the crazy action of the series’ first season as well as the anime feature film Jujutsu Kaisen 0, where Yuji Itadori, Yuta Okkotsu and a cast of unique sorcerers defend humanity against monsters known as Curses in modern-day Japan. In the multiplayer modes, players can choose between sixteen of their favourite characters and compete in 2v2 matches, ranked or casual, in private online lobbies or with strangers, where they will have to learn intense Cursed Techniques to unleash powerful tag-team attacks and combos. With more battles comes more power; players will unlock stronger attacks as they increase their fighter’s power level. With its dynamic movements and animations, mighty attacks and a distinctive aesthetic faithful to the series, Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash will appeal to fans of the series and first comers looking for explosive anime fights.

There will be both digital and physical versions of the game, though the Ultimate Edition includes Jujusta 2024, “the standalone retro baseball game featuring teams from Jujutsu Kaisen”, as well as DLC called “Hidden Inventory” and “Premature Death”.

Bandai Namco has other anime and manga properties in development as games, too, as Sand Land (by Akira Toriyama of Dragon Ball fame) is also coming on April 26th.

Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash is out now for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam.