Bandai Namco releases a demo for Sand Land

Bandai Namco has released a demo for Sand Land, allowing players to explore part of the map ahead of the release date, when it hits PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox Series S|X, and PC via Steam on April 26th.

The demo is on all formats it’s coming too as well, including Steam, with the team saying “You’ll be able to explore part of the map alongside Beelzebub, Rao, and Thief and experiment with some of their unique skills”.

You can check out the demo trailer, below:

The publisher also recently released a new trailer showing off 9 minutes of the game in action. A previous one also added details about the story.

Throughout their epic journey riddled with enemies such as hostile monsters, bandits and the King’s Royal Army, players will have to take matters into their own hands to defeat them. In combat mode, Beelzebub is a feisty fighter who uses powerful attacks, but also stealth, to quickly take the enemy out. The experience earned after each battle enables players to progressively power-up, getting new unique skills for him and his companions. Moreover, vehicles are incredibly resourceful tools in the game as well. With the help of a new ally named Ann, they can be customised and upgraded to discover new locations and fight off enemies that will only get tougher as the gang starts to venture into greener and lushier territories. Machinery and combat skills won’t be the only ones needing upgrades as Beelzebub and his friends will stumble upon the desolated city of Spino. Despite its current state, it is full of potential for players to breathe life back into it and call it home: as the adventure progresses, the city will grow and evolve, adding new merchants, quests and options to prepare yourself before the next adventure.

Sand Land is coming to PS4, PlayStation 5, PC via Steam, and Xbox Series S|X on April 26th.