Dragon’s Dogma 2 | How to craft Salubrious Draught

You’ll end up fighting a plethora of monsters in Dragon’s Dogma 2, and making sure you’ve got plenty of health potions is a must. One such health potion is the Salubrious Draught. You might stumble across them in various chests, but there’s a much easier way to add them to your inventory and that’s through crafting. In this Dragon’s Dogma 2 guide we’ll show you exactly how to craft the Salubrious Brew.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 Salubrious Draught: getting the right ingredients

A lot of the crafting in Dragon’s Dogma 2 is done by experimenting in the ‘Items’ tab in the main menu. There are two items needed for the Salubrious Draught and the likelihood is you’ve already got what you need simply by picking up materials organically while travelling, or your Pawns have scavenged some without you knowing. The potion’s description reads:

A nourishing restorative, common throughout the land. Consume it to recover a fair amount of health

The two main ingredients for the Salubrious Draught are greenwarish and one of the various fruits available to pick up such as an apple, grapes, cranberries, figs, strawberries, or blueberries.

How to craft

In order to craft Salubrious Draught, you can do it in one of two ways. Either pick the greenwarish and combine it with the fruit in the ‘Experiment’ tab of the items menu, or press R1/RB to switch to the ‘Use Recipe’ tab and it should list all the different combinations for the potion. Once you’ve scrolled down to the correct concoction, you’ll be able to craft as many as you want, providing you have enough resources to make the potion with. It’s worth pointing out that there are many different potions in Dragon’s Dogma 2, and the ‘Use Recipe’ tab will show all of the potential recipes you have after finding the relevant ingredients.