New Exoprimal content coming this April, including Mega Man collaboration

The details of upcoming Exoprimal content has been announced, with new modes, a Mega Man collaboration, and more coming on April 17. Announced during the Capcom Highlights Day 2 video presentation, plenty of exciting details regarding Exoprimal Title Update 4 were revealed, and there’s plenty for players to get excited about.

The details of the new modes are as follows:

“Time Loop Rebellion” – In this co-op challenge mode, 10 players take on the game’s final boss, the Behemoth, in an even more powerful form. By achieving certain feats in this high difficulty mode, Exofighters can earn rewards, including golden “first class” Exosuit skins to display their combat mastery.

“Custom Match” – Players can create their own lobbies in this mode and select exactly which map and mission type they wish to play. These custom rooms can also be shared with players on different platforms, so friends can progress through the story in Dino Survival mode together and team up to take on Savage Gauntlet and Time Loop Rebellion. Custom Match also offers a new setting called “Quick Brawl,” which allows Exofighters to choose and jump straight into their favorite final missions – including those that are more PvP-focused.

There are also six new Beta vairiant Exosuits dropping as part of the upcoming Exoprimal content, upping the playable roster to 30. These suits include:

Zephyr Beta: Boost Claws

Vigilant Beta: Bowhunter

Krieger Beta: Blitz Cannon

Murasame Beta: Windcaller

Witchdoctor Beta: Plasma Shot

Nimbus Beta: Wild Bomb

Finally, the upcoming Exoprimal content will include an exciting collaboration with Capcom stalwart Mega Man. Two new cosmetics will be available, including the new boss battle and Blue Bomber-themed cosmetics.

You can watch the Exoprimal Update 4 content overview trailer below: