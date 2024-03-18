Shadow of the Depth launching in Early Access next month

ChillyRoom has today announced its upcoming top-down action rogue-like game Shadow of the Depth is coming to Early Access on April 23. To celebrate the announcement, a brand new trailer has been released which you can watch at the bottom of this article.

Featuring a dark, hand-drawn world and five distinct characters, players will explore an ever-changing labyrinth through an immersive combat system that challenges them to create and experiment with all the tools at their disposal.

Some of the key features of the game include:

Five Characters, Five Distinct Playstyles

Arthur, a melee warrior excelling in high defence at the expense of his agility, fights with a sword and shield, an expert in defensive manoeuvres. The son of a blacksmith, and seeking vengeance on the monsters that killed his father.

A ranged attacker, the archer/hunter Phyllis is able to summon a wolf, a bear, and two eagles to divert enemy attention as she attacks.

An enigmatic sorcerer proficient in fire, frost and lightning magics, Stephanie boasts powerful attacks at long ranges, but sacrifices survivability and agility. Able to teleport from danger at the cost of mana, she wields a magic orb.

A swordsman with an extended attack range, Ginzo wields a katana, and uses flashing sword slashes reminiscent of samurai.

Arya is an agile assassin with dual daggers, dealing high damage from up close, and as survivable as she can dodge enemy attacks. A wandering bounty hunter, often found skulking in the shadows of taverns and the lairs of monsters.

Endless Possibilities

Shadow of the Depth features randomly-generated levels, which means each new adventure is slightly different to the last. The addition of over 140 passive abilities empowers players to discover distinct builds for each one of the game’s playable characters. Each new venture into the depths will provide unique and exciting possibilities.

Deeply Rewarding Combat Mechanics

Each character in Shadow of the Depth features their own distinct array of primary and ultimate skills, underpinned by a myriad of combo options. Rhythmic combos, which task players with carefully timing their button hits, add depth to combat encounters, encouraging the mastering of all five of the game’s playable characters.

A Hand-Painted World

Hand-painted visuals help bring Shadow of the Depth’s dark and brooding world to life. Dynamic lighting adds further depth to the world, creating a tangible atmosphere which sits at the heart of every encounter.

The developers based in Shenzhen China look to be onto a winner here, and if the following trailer is anything to go by, the team behind Soul Knight and Otherworld have something exciting on their hands. With just over a month to go, why not whet your appetite by watching the announcement trailer below: