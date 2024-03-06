The Sinking City 2 announced, coming to PC and consoles in 2025

Frogwares has announced The Sinking City 2, and said it’ll be coming to PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series S|X in 2025.

The developer says that the game will be “taking the developer in a newer direction” and that the focus will be on “combat, exploration, Lovecraftian setting, and story”.

We’ve got a new trailer, official synopsis, and the key features, all below:

The Sinking City 2 is a survival-horror game, set in Lovecraftian 1920s United States. It takes place in the infamous city Arkham, now plagued by a supernatural flood that has brought decay and Eldritch monsters to its streets. Fight nightmarish abominations, explore a rotting city as the rising waters change the landscape, and discover what dark mysteries brought you to this forsaken place. The Sinking City 2 will feature a new, stand-alone story separate from the one told in the original game.

Here’s the list of key features from the press release:

Fight to Survive: Use an arsenal of 1920s-inspired firearms and melee weapons to fight against Eldritch-inspired admonitions.

Explore The Decaying City of Arkham: A semi-open world of decaying mansions, flooded markets and abandoned hospitals. As you progress the flood waters will rise, changing the layout of locations when you return.

Find and Use What You Can: Scrounge for limited resources and balance a finite inventory as you decide what to bring and what to leave behind

Choose to Investigate Further: Solve optional puzzles that let you investigate your surroundings deeper to uncover secrets, alternate options, and more lore

A Twisted Lovecraftian Tale: Experience a morally grey and captivating story set around the Lovecraft mythos of cults, mutant creatures and incomprehensible gods

Sergiy Oganesyan, Publishing Director, Frogwares, said: “The original Sinking City is still one of our most successful titles, most likely because of stronger horror genre leanings and setting. We created quite a few detective adventures in the past, so now we’re going to mix things up to keep doing what people love about us – meaning story-rich experiences – while still being able to evolve. It’s exciting but at the same time risky. We’re a totally independent studio that for the past 24 years has become known for detective games. But we need to start taking bolder moves. The industry is changing around us and we want to secure the studio’s future”.

The game has a Kickstarter, which you can check out here.

The Sinking City 2 is coming to PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S|X in 2025.