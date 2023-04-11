Sherlock Holmes The Awakened Walkthrough Chapter 7

Chapter 7 of Sherlock Holmes The Awakened, The Book from Beyond, is set back in the familiar surroundings of London, and it may be a chapter you need a walkthrough for. In this chapter, we will look to find out more about the Occult Book we found in the swamp and figure out where to head next. As with any chapter in Sherlock Holmes The Awakened, Chapter 7 can be difficult to figure out, but here at God is a Geek, we’ve got an entire walkthrough for the game to help you through all the puzzles.

Head to Barnes

The Chapter begins with a lengthy cutscene, involving Sherlock’s brother Mycroft. Watson decides the best thing to do is to take the Occult Book and the cryptic message from Davy to Barnes to see if he can help. You know the drill as this is familiar territory. Exit the room and head down the stairs and out into the street. The boy is still there selling papers, head on over to him and interact with him to pick up the Killing Tempest Article. However, he cannot help us with the Occult Book, and for that we need Barnes.

As before, head to the right, and then turn left. Follow the road around to the left to find Barnes’ Bookstore on the right-hand side. Head into the shop. Barnes is in his usual spot, behind the cash desk. Go ahead and speak to him. Exhaust all the dialogue options and Barnes will agree to look at the book for you. He’ll also recommend a book on great families to research more about the Stevenson family. This gets you the Barnes’s first look at the Book evidence and updates the Cryptic Message to Ashmat evidence.

Investigate the Stevensons

Head to your left, and the book will be on a bookshelf to your right, by the ominous painting. It is the book of Greatest British Families. It can serve now as an Archive. Archive the Cryptic Message to Ashmat evidence and select Location: Scotland, Period: 1800s, and Achievement: Maritime. This will get you the Stevenson Family evidence. Now open up the Mind Palace to solve What is the cryptic message for Ashmat about? To solve it select Killing Tempest Article, Barnes’s first look at the Book, and Stevenson Family. This will reveal:

A gathering at a Stevenson-built lighthouse west of Lochaber.

This will update the Cryptic Message to Ashmat evidence. Now pin this evidence and speak to Barnes, and you’ll ask for some coastal maps. Barnes is happy to oblige and will lay them out on a table for you to peruse. This will update the Stevenson Family evidence. Head on over to the map and Investigate it. This will get you the Skerryvore Lighthouse, Rubha Nan Gall Lighthouse, Ardnamurchan Lighthouse, and Barra Head Lighthouse evidence. This will also update the Stevenson Family evidence.

Approach Barnes again, and he will declare he has found something. Speak to him to find out what. Choose your option, and this will end the dialogue. You will receive the Ritual of Awakening and The Book’s Pagan God evidence. Leave the bookshop and you will run into Mycroft again, he will ask you to look after Sherlock and hands you the Profile of A Rochester (presumed dead) evidence. You can now answer the final Mind Palace question Who is the cult leader, and what is their goal? Select Ardnamurchan Lighthouse, Ritual of Awakening, and Profile of A Rochester (presumed dead). This reveals:

Archibald Rochester – he plans a rite at Ardnamurchan Lighthouse.

For this, you receive The Cult’s Plan evidence. Pin this evidence and then return back to Sherlock in Baker Street. An emotional cutscene will play out, choose “You are not mad” in the dialogue option.

———-

POINT OF NO RETURN

After this point, you will not be able to return to London and explore any further or do any optional cases. Choose the “Leave” option if you wish to remain in London. Otherwise, pick “Let’s depart for Scotland.” to finish the Chapter.

———-

Congratulations you have completed Chapter 7 of Sherlock Holmes The Awakened.