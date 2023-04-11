Sherlock Holmes The Awakened Complete Walkthrough

Sherlock Holmes The Awakened can be a tricky game to navigate at times, and you could find yourself in need of a walkthrough to help you through it. Be it cryptic pieces of evidence, confusing Mind Palace puzzles, or Imagination sections that cause you to ruminate for just far too long. There’s certainly a lot to unpick in this adventure, and to get the most out of it, why not take a helping hand?

We’ve finished Sherlock Holmes The Awakened here at God is a Geek, and have pulled together a complete walkthrough for the game, so you can see the end credits too. We’ve covered every puzzle and piece of evidence so you don’t have to be left scratching your head at any point.

We’ve split out our walkthrough by Chapter, so simply click on the link below for the part of the adventure giving you trouble, and you’ll be taken to a step-by-step walkthrough with everything you need to know.

So read on for our complete guide for Sherlock Holmes The Awakened.

