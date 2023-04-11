0 comments

Sherlock Holmes The Awakened Complete Walkthrough

by on April 11, 2023
Sherlock Holmes The Awakened Walkthrough
 

Sherlock Holmes The Awakened can be a tricky game to navigate at times, and you could find yourself in need of a walkthrough to help you through it. Be it cryptic pieces of evidence, confusing Mind Palace puzzles, or Imagination sections that cause you to ruminate for just far too long. There’s certainly a lot to unpick in this adventure, and to get the most out of it, why not take a helping hand?

We’ve finished Sherlock Holmes The Awakened here at God is a Geek, and have pulled together a complete walkthrough for the game, so you can see the end credits too. We’ve covered every puzzle and piece of evidence so you don’t have to be left scratching your head at any point.

We’ve split out our walkthrough by Chapter, so simply click on the link below for the part of the adventure giving you trouble, and you’ll be taken to a step-by-step walkthrough with everything you need to know.

So read on for our complete guide for Sherlock Holmes The Awakened.

Jump to:

Complete Walkthrough: Chapter 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7 | 8

Additional Walkthroughs: All Mind Palace solutions | All Imagination solutions

 

Sherlock Holmes The Awakened Complete Walkthrough

Chapter 1 – The Shadow Over London, Baker Street

Sherlock Holmes The Awakened Chapter 1

 

Chapter 2 – The Blood-Red Night, Port of London

Sherlock Holmes The Awakened Chapter 2

 

Chapter 3 – The Mountains of Madness, Edelweiss Institute

Sherlock Holmes The Awakened Chapter 3

 

Chapter 4 – The Outsiders, New Orleans

Sherlock Holmes The Awakened Chapter 4

 

Chapter 5 – The Horror at the Door, Arneson’s Mansion

Sherlock Holmes The Awakened Chapter 5

 

Chapter 6 – The Call of the Bayou, The Swamp

Sherlock Holmes The Awakened Chapter 6

 

Chapter 7 – The Book from Beyond, London

Sherlock Holmes The Awakened Chapter 7

 

Chapter 8 – The Awakening, Ardnamurchan Point

Sherlock Holmes The Awakened Chapter 8

 

Additional Walkthroughs

All Mind Palace solutions

Sherlock Holmes The Awakened Mind Palace

 

All Imagination solutions

Sherlock Holmes The Awakened Imagination

 

