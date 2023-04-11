The Mind Palace in Sherlock Holmes The Awakened is supposed to replicate when Sherlock loses himself in thought internally to try and solve puzzles. He does so by amalgamating various clues to try and solve problems and puzzles other sleuths may miss.

In Sherlock Holmes The Awakened, the Mind Palace is found in the menu and is critical to progressing through the story, as it provides key solutions and evidence to overcome the biggest puzzles of the game.

How does the Mind Palace work?

The Mind Palace is where the key puzzles of each chapter are solved. To begin with, they serve as blank, black synapses, but as big questions that need answering present themselves in each Chapter, these black synapses will become puzzles for you to solve.

Clicking on each question actually provides you with an instant hint to the solution in the form of coloured orbs that form in the centre of the black synapse. These orbs will either be yellow, green, or blue. These correspond to the following types of evidence:

Yellow – Observations

Blue – Items

Green – Documents and Testimonies

The number of each orb tells you how many of each type you need to select to suggest the correct solution. The answer you’re looking for should always be relevant to everything you submit.

If you get one or more of the pieces of evidence right, then that orb will glow green. Any incorrect pieces of evidence submitted get removed from the pool, removing them from contention. Get all the orbs to turn green and you will have solved the Mind Palace puzzle, and revealed a new piece of information to progress the story.

Sherlock Holmes The Awakened | All Mind Palace solutions

It can be quite tricky solving each Mind Palace puzzle, so we’ve pulled together the solution for every Mind Palace question in the game for you.

SPOILERS AHEAD – YOU HAVE BEEN WARNED!

Jump to:

Chapter 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7 | 8

Chapter 1

Question: Who ruined ‘The Strand’?

Evidence Required:

Newsboy’s Testimony

Book from Barnes

Revelation: Barnes, the local bookseller, ruined the newspaper.

Question: Why is Barnes acting so strangely?

Evidence Required:

Dead Flowers on display

Cactus in a cracked pot

Mrs Flemming on Barnes

Revelation: Mr Barnes is in love with Mrs Flemming.

Question: What are the notable features of the abductor?

Evidence Required:

Footprints in Captain Stenwick’s garden

Spyglass

Sailor’s Knot

Revelation: Kimihia was kidnapped by a sailor.

Question: Where does Kimihia’s trail lead?

Evidence Required:

The Strand – September 28, 1882

Wallet with saltpetre

Abductor is a Sailor

Revelation: All evidence points to the Port of London

For help finding the required evidence in Chapter 1, check out our Chapter 1 Walkthrough.

Chapter 2

Question: Who abducted Kimihia?

Evidence Required:

Character Portrait: Roy Solsby

Nepali Boy’s Testimony

Roy Solsby’s Testimony

Barmaid’s Testimony

Revelation: ‘Dirty’ Sommers is the abductor.

Question: Where is Kimihia?

Evidence Required:

Roy Solsby’s Testimony

Hiring Notice

Invoice for Sailcloth evidence

Revelation: In a warehouse holding sails and marked with red paint.

Question: Who is the dead man on the altar?

Evidence Required:

Unknown Man on the Altar

Passport

Advertisement Flyer

Revelation: Amos Colby from the Northwood Agency in Boston, USA.

Question: Where have the abducted been sent to?

Evidence Required:

Tin Box with Edelweiss

Warehouse 12 Happenings

Cross Inside Rectangle

Revelation: Black Edelweiss Institute, Switzerland.

For help finding the required evidence in Chapter 2, check out our Chapter 2 Walkthrough.

Chapter 3

Question: How to safely remove the Block B guard?

Evidence Required:

Syringes

Metal Tubes

A Bottle of Sedative

Revelation: Use a handmade blowpipe with a sedative.

Question: How to get the key to Hell’s Door?

Evidence Required:

Watson’s Successful Infiltration

A Working Dumbwaiter

Heidi’s Testimony about Hell’s Door

Revelation: Watson could find it and send it downstairs.

Question: How to get to Watson for help?

Evidence Required:

Blocked Path Upstairs

Patient Hates the Guards

Revelation: Use a patient to create a diversion.

Question: Why does Gygax care about Wolff?

Evidence Required:

A Note from Professor Becker

Gygax’s Patient Reports

Character Portrait: Patient Wolff

Revelation: Wolff is the former director of the Black Edelweiss, Professor Becker.

Question: How to lure Gygax out of her office?

Evidence Required:

Gygax’s Patient Reports

Professor Gygax’s Testimony

Very Important Patient

Revelation: Use Becker to distract Gygax.

Question: Where does the evidence lead next?

Evidence Required:

A Hand-Written Letter

A Telegram from New Orleans

Letter from New Orleans Bank

Revelation: New Orleans, in the USA.

For help finding the required evidence in Chapter 3, check out our Chapter 3 Walkthrough.

Chapter 4

Question: Who is the jewel seller ‘A’?

Evidence Required:

Plaque with Philanthropists

Banking House of E.W. Gray

Opal Trader

Revelation: He’s most likely Mr E. Arneson, who lives in the French Quarter.

For help finding the required evidence in Chapter 4, check out our Chapter 4 Walkthrough.

Chapter 5

Question: What happened to Davy?

Evidence Required:

Door with a Horse Symbol

Mansion Crime Scene

The Horrors of the Arneson Mansion

Revelation: Davy retreated and barricaded himself in.

Question: How can the painting lock be opened?

Evidence Required:

Secret Lock

Letter From Locksmith

Portrait of Mr Arneson

Revelation: By using Arneson’s signet ring.

Question: Where is the ring?

Evidence Required:

Backyard

Chapter 13: Raccoons

Revelation: A raccoon took it.

Question: How to learn the contents of the burnt message?

Evidence Required:

Photo of Arneson with a Boy

Letter from Lakofka

Arneson’s Note on Bank and Ashmat

Revelation: Davy might hold the information.

Question: Where is Arneson currently?

Evidence Required:

Love Letter from Arneson

Letter from Northwood Agency

Revelation: Arneson was taken to a ‘location’ in the swamp.

For help finding the required evidence in Chapter 5, check out our Chapter 5 Walkthrough.

Chapter 6

Question: How can Arneson be sedated?

Evidence Required:

Dwale

Snake Venom

Revelation: By combining ingredients at hand to make a sedative.

For help finding the required evidence in Chapter 6, check out our Chapter 6 Walkthrough.

Chapter 7

Question: What is the cryptic message for Ashmat about?

Evidence Required:

Killing Tempest Article

Barnes’s first look at the Book

Stevenson Family

Revelation: A gathering at a Stevenson-built lighthouse west of Lochaber.

Question: Who is the cult leader, and what is their goal?

Evidence Required:

Ardnamurchan Lighthouse

Ritual of Awakening

Profile of A Rochester (presumed dead)

Revelation: Archibald Rochester – he plans a rite at Ardnamurchan Lighthouse.

For help finding the required evidence in Chapter 6, check out our Chapter 7 Walkthrough.

Chapter 8

Question: How to interrupt the hypnosis from the lens?

Evidence Required:

Obsidian Dagger

Warning from Ashmat from R.

Strange Device with Beams

Entranced People

Revelation: Energise the lens, then strike it with the obsidian dagger.

Question: How to stop the ritual?

Evidence Required:

Obsidian Dagger

Khaelid Lenses’ Weakness

Modified Lighthouse Lantern Blueprint

Revelation: Follow the sabotage plan.

For help finding the required evidence in Chapter 6, check out our Chapter 8 Walkthrough.