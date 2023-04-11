Sherlock Holmes The Awakened | All Imagination solutions

The Imagination sections in Sherlock Holmes The Awakened are parts of the game where Sherlock attempts to recreate past events in his mind. By examining evidence he will ascertain various different scenarios that could have played out in a particular setting and it is up to us, the player, to guess the correct one.

In Sherlock Holmes The Awakened, Imagination sections are critical to progressing through the story, as they provide key solutions and evidence to overcome the biggest puzzles of the game.

How does Imagination work?

Imagination is like an enhanced version of the Concentration mode and is accessed in the same way. However Imagination mode is signified by green synapses appearing at the top of the screen in a given location when in Concentration mode. The number of synapses at the top of the screen indicates how many different Scenes make up the overall Imagination story you are trying to unpick. Each Scene synapse will then have a number of orbs around it, and this indicates the number of different Scenarios you can uncover for each Scene.

Before you try and solve any Imagination section, you should always find every Scene and every Scenario for each Scene too. You’ll know you have done this when every synapse and orb at the top of the screen in Concentration mode is coloured green. If anything still remains black, you still have something to find.

You find new Scenes and Scenarios by exploring the surroundings for clues and evidence. This could be standard Investigation or require you to notice things via Concentration.

Once you have everything unlocked, it is time to go to each Scene – displayed in the world by a floating green synapse – and choose “Previous” or “Next” to switch between each Scenario. You want to leave each Scene in the correct Scenario. When you’ve done so, if you’re correct, Sherlock will recount the previous events. If you got any wrong, that Scene synapse will flash red, and you need to go and change the Scenario.

Sherlock Holmes The Awakened | All Imagination solutions

It can be quite tricky solving each Imagination puzzle, so we’ve pulled together the solution for every Imagination situation in the game for you. For ease, we’ve numbered the Scenes from left to right as they appear at the top of the screen. And we’ve numbered the Scenarios from 1 being top-left, and then each one after that based on the “Next” Scenario.

SPOILERS AHEAD – YOU HAVE BEEN WARNED!

Jump to:

Chapter 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7 | 8

Chapter 1

Area: Stenwick Mansion

Imagination Solution:

Scene 1: Scenario 3

Scene 2: Scenario 2

Scene 3: Scenario 3

Scene 4: Scenario 2

Scene 5: Scenario 3

Chapter 2

Area: Underground Altar

Imagination Solution:

Scene 1: Scenario 3

Scene 2: Scenario 1

Scene 3: Scenario 2

Scene 4: Scenario 2

Scene 5: Scenario 2

Chapter 3

Area: Block B Restricted Area

Imagination Solution:

Scene 1: Scenario 2

Scene 2: Scenario 3

Scene 3: Scenario 2

Chapter 4

No imagination scenes in this Chapter

Chapter 5

Area: Arneson Mansion

Imagination Solution:

Scene 1: Scenario 5

Scene 2: Scenario 1

Scene 3: Scenario 2

Scene 4: Scenario 3

Scene 5: Scenario 1

Scene 6: Scenario 4

Scene 7: Scenario 3

Chapter 6

Area: Ceremony Area

Imagination Solution:

Scene 1: Scenario 2

Scene 2: Scenario 3

Scene 3: Scenario 3

Scene 4: Scenario 1

Chapter 7

No imagination scenes in this Chapter

Chapter 8

No imagination scenes in this Chapter

