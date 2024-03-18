Zenless Zone Zero is now accepting sign-ups for the next closed beta

Action RPG Zenless Zone Zero, from the creators of Genshin Impact, is having another closed beta soon, and is accepting sign-ups now.

Called “The Amplifying Test”, the developer says it will “introduce significant changes to the combat and Hollow exploration systems, improving their flow and pacing”, but will also showcase a new character, “a new faction, brand-new Bangboo mechanics, the combat challenge — Shiyu Defense, and more”.

You can sign up for the beta (which will be PC and mobile only) at this link to the official site, and check out the new trailer, below:

Zenless Zone Zero features a brand-new urban fantasy IP by HoYoverse. In this post-apocalyptic adventure, contemporary civilization has been destroyed by a supernatural disaster known as the Hollows. Amidst this overwhelming calamity, the city of New Eridu has risen against all odds and evolved into the last bastion of modern civilization. Players will take on the role of a Proxy and embark on a mission to defeat unknown enemies and unravel the mysteries behind New Eridu. The Amplifying Test will showcase a brand-new character, Zhu Yuan, and a new faction — New Eridu Public Security’s Criminal Investigation Special Response Team. The latest Bangboo models are also on their way to the battlefield with their newly developed combat technique — Bangboo chain attacks. In addition, the combat challenge known as Shiyu Defense, along with a series of combat missions, will be available for players through the upgraded Hollow Deep Dive System (HDD). This updated system allows players to dive straight into challenging boss battles without any additional steps

The team says that the test is going to bring “significant improvements” to the overall experience of the game. The latest press release explains: “Thanks to the latest upgrade of the HDD System, players will be able to explore the Hollows in a more efficient manner using the TV Wall (a.k.a. the Hollow Board), which has been optimized to a considerable extent”.

It continues, adding: “After several iterations, combat design is now more dynamic, maximizing excitement for both newcomers and hardcore players, especially in Rally Missions and Hollow Zero. Finally, New Eridu offers more urban life events and city guidance to provide its “citizens” with an immersive residential experience”.

HoYoverse says it will reveal the date and schedule of the closed beta at a later date.

Zenless Zone Zero is coming to PC, iOS, Android, and will also be coming to PlayStation 5.