EA Sports PGA Tour gets new update

EA Sports PGA Tour has received its largest update to date, featuring a new season which includes four new courses from this year’s major tournaments. There are also various gameplay improvements and game-wide bug fixes., as well as the inclusion of golfing legend Jack Nicklaus.
The four new courses include Valhalla Golf Course in Louisville, Kentucky; Pinehurst No. 2 in North Carolina; Royal Troon in Scotland; and Augusta National Par 3 Course. All of these courses can be used in Quick Play and Private Match, and will also be used in the Online and Tournament playlist rotations. Additionally, Pinehurst No. 2 and Valhalla have been added to Ryder Cup formats in Quick Play, Online, and Private Match.
The ‘golden bear’ Jack Nicklaus comes to EA Sports PGA Tour in the update as well, who has his own set of golf clubs, four outfits to choose from, and a unique swing animation. He’s available to be used in any format that supports playing with pro golfers. To coincide with his inclusion, the ‘Jack Nicklaus’ challenge series showcase features the history of the golden bear through some of the best rounds of his Major Championship wins, along with a variety of other memorable moments.
You can check out the official site for more information on the update, which takes the total to 39 playable courses and 23 playable pro golfers. There have also been a ton of improvement to the game which include:
- Store & Content:
- Jack Nicklaus’ swing animation has been added to the Store rotation.
- Added a “Starter Bundle” which includes a set of rare specs and a currency pack.
- New items added to the store rotation including the TaylorMade Qi10 Driver, Scotty Cameron Circle T putters, and several new apparel items.
- Online:
- Increased matchmaking search timeout from 2 to 5 minutes.
- Outfits & Gear:
- Updated the “In to Out” swing animation.
- Fixed “TaylorMade MySpider – Red” left-handed version of the putter being colored white instead of red.
- Courses:
- [Kiawah] Moved several shrubs and bunker footprint decals that were incorrectly placed.
- UI:
- [Career] Fix to enable changing outfits in Career mode lobbies.
- [Select Golfer] Updated Patrick Cantlay’s picture.
- [Store] Updated thumbnail icons for “In to Out” and “Sweep” swing animations.
- Stability:
o Additional crash and stability-related fixes.