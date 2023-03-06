Golf Clash is adding the PGA Tour and TPC Sawgrass

Playdemic and EA Sports have reached a multi-year Agreement with the PGA Tour to bring the world-renowned golf event to Golf Clash. It will mean there will be real-life golf courses in the popular golfing title. To kick things off, from today – March 6, 2023 – players will be able to play TPC Sawgrass. Budding golfers will get to sample nine holes from this iconic course in practice rounds.

This is just the first step in the multi-year agreement between EA Sports and the PGA Tour, so we can definitely expect more crossovers in the future.

You can check out the Golf Clash PGA TPC announcement trailer here:

Andrew Pedersen, Vice President of Mobile Sports at Electronic Arts had this to say:

We’re thrilled to officially welcome the PGA TOUR and The Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass to Golf Clash, expanding the ways players can experience iconic golf events around the world. The multi-year agreement with the PGA TOUR allows us to bring some of the world’s best courses to players’ mobile devices, all played through the beloved Golf Clash experience.

Len Brown, Chief Legal Officer and Executive Vice President, Licensing at PGA TOUR added this:

Growing the game of golf and providing fun new ways for fans of all ages to participate in the sport is a key priority. Starting Golf Clash fans with The Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass and the island green at 17 is an exciting and fun way to experience one of the sport’s many wonders.

Players can earn the opportunity to compete in qualification rounds of The Players Championship 9-hole Cup in-game between March 9, 2023 and March 10, 2023, with advancing players able to play in the tournament through to March 11, 2023. All Golf Clash players can also attempt to land a hole-in-one at the iconic 17th in The Players Golden Shot event, potentially earning rewards and a unique in-game officially licensed TPC Sawgrass ball. An additional officially licensed The Players Ball will be available for purchase between

March 7, 2023 – March 9, 2023 for all Golf Clash players in the in-game store.

Golf Clash is out now for mobile devices