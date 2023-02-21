EA Sports PGA Tour gets new trailer focusing on courses

A new trailer has been released for EA Sports PGA Tour, highlighting the game’s meticulously crafted courses and some core gameplay set to feature. As you’ll see in the trailer below, the game looks stunning. EA are using state-of-the-art course mapping technology to provide realistic visuals, employing photogrammetry scanning, drone technology, and survey-grade GPS.

EA Sports PGA Tour will include 28 real-life courses and two fantasy ones, along with 30 unique and immersive experiences to play when it launches on March 24 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. An official blog post has been released, featuring plenty of details in a deep dive of the courses.

The post details the use of Frostbite, and how they were able to design the courses in game. “Each course is designed in stunning quality with Frostbite, so you can immerse yourself in golf’s finer details more than ever before. And to achieve the most true to life course visuals we meticulously mapped Augusta National, the home of the Masters, and other courses, with state-of-the-art technologies like photogrammetry scanning, drone technology, and survey-grade GPS.

We also led custom LiDAR helicopter flights over each course in the game, scanning at lower altitude with slower speeds to achieve more data-point-density and a higher level of realism than scans from publicly available sources. Using these technologies, which are actually designed to discover underground gold mines and oil reserves, we achieved pin-point accuracy down to the blade of grass for many courses in-game. Each course’s scan has been transferred into EA SPORTS PGA TOUR to be developed and tuned for the most accurate depiction of them possible.”

For tons more information about gameplay, lighting, and more, check out the blog post and the trailer below: