New World Season 5 officially out now

Amazon Games has officially launched the fifth season of its huge MMO New World, featuring a new season trial, artefacts, and more. Season 5 of New World will allow players to experience the conclusion to the main storyline as well as seasonal events like Springtide Bloom and Rabbit’s Revenge. For those who own the Rise of the Angry Earth expansion, a new Season Trial awaits, along with several new artefacts, and various challenges that offer exclusive cosmetics, consumables, and other rewards.

Players can check out everything awaiting them in New World Season 5 below:

New Season Trial: Season of the Guardian releases with an action-packed new Season Trial: Winter Rune Forge. Players skilled enough to complete the trial can join up to 10 max-level players and rally together to overcome Rune puzzles, slay an Icey Construct and more to receive exclusive rewards.

From April 10, Springtide Bloom! returns to New World, where players can help Bloom Herald to “unravel the mysteries of the ethereal Wispybloom and colour Springtide’s seasonal rewards. For a more detailed explanation of Season 5, you can check out the official New World website.