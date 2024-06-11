Dragon Age: The Veilguard gameplay revealed later tonight

EA and BioWare are set to reveal “more than fifteen minutes” of Dragon Age: The Veilguard, showing the “opening moments of the experience” on the official YouTube Channel.

After showing off a new trailer for the game during the not-E3 events of last week, EA confirmed not only that it’s a “single-player fantasy RPG”, thus calming any concerns about it being anything too different than what fans would expect, but also, surprisingly, that it’s coming “Fall 2024” to PC, Xbox Series S|X, and PlayStation 5.

Check out the latest trailer below:

Dragon Age: The Veilguard builds upon the pillars the iconic series is best known for, delivering a bold and heroic adventure guided by rich storytelling, fluid and strategic combat, companions and fellowship, and choices that matter. In this next chapter of the critically-acclaimed saga, players will step into Dragon Age’s newest fully-customizable hero, Rook, battling on the front lines alongside an extraordinary cast of heroes known as the Veilguard. Fellowship is central to the experience of Dragon Age: The Veilguard, with each companion entering the fray with their own storylines, motivations and skill trees. In this tale that will decide the fate of Thedas forever, Rook must rise up, rally a team and forge relationships to become the unexpected leader others believe in.

“Dragon Age: The Veilguard features some of the deepest companion storylines in Dragon Age history, navigating romance, tragic loss and complex choices that will affect relationships with players and the fate of The Veilguard,” said John Epler, Creative Director of Dragon Age: The Veilguard. “BioWare’s storytelling roots shine through every chapter of this adventure, and we are incredibly excited for Dragon Age fans as well as those new to the series to experience this crafted, character-driven narrative that is so intertwined with our studio’s DNA.”

EA adds that “Each companion in Dragon Age: The Veilguard brings their own expertise to the field of battle, summoning the grit to stand together and face impossible odds. Throughout their adventures, players can mix and match different team combinations of two of the game’s seven total companions at a time, to adapt to certain challenges and link powerful combinations that can turn the tide of any battle.”

Here’s the list of companions and some info:

Bellara , a creative and romantic Veil Jumper obsessed with uncovering ancient secrets.

, a creative and romantic Veil Jumper obsessed with uncovering ancient secrets. Davrin , a bold and charming Grey Warden who has made a name for himself as a monster hunter.

, a bold and charming Grey Warden who has made a name for himself as a monster hunter. Emmrich , a necromancer of Nevarra’s Mourn Watch who comes complete with a skeletal assistant, Manfred.

, a necromancer of Nevarra’s Mourn Watch who comes complete with a skeletal assistant, Manfred. Harding , the dwarven scout, returns to the fray as a companion with her big heart, a positive outlook, and a ready bow – as well as unexpected magical powers.

, the dwarven scout, returns to the fray as a companion with her big heart, a positive outlook, and a ready bow – as well as unexpected magical powers. Lucanis , a poised & pragmatic assassin who descends from the bloodline of the House of Crows, a criminal organization renowned throughout Thedas.

, a poised & pragmatic assassin who descends from the bloodline of the House of Crows, a criminal organization renowned throughout Thedas. Neve , a cynic fighting for a better future, both as a private detective and a member of Tevinter’s rebellious Shadow Dragons.

, a cynic fighting for a better future, both as a private detective and a member of Tevinter’s rebellious Shadow Dragons. Taash, a dragon hunter allied with the Lords of Fortune who lives for adventure and doesn’t mind taking risks.

Dragon Age: The Veilguard is coming Fall 2024 to PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series S|X.