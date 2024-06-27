Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero gets a new trailer showing fighter styles

Bandai Namco has released a new trailer for Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero, showing the fighters clashing with their own unique styles.

Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero is the first entry in the Budokai Tenkaichi franchise in more than fifteen years, Bandai Namco tells us, and it’s developed by Spike Chunsoft. The publisher says: “Witnessa clash of styles in a new trailer, as fighters using swords, such as Dabura, Super Vegitto, Goku Black, Super Saiyan Rosé or Yajirobe are facing characters known for unleashing very powerful attacks with their fists like Spopovich, Goku (Super), Ultra Instinct -Sign-, Ribrianne, Roasie, or Anilaza”.

Check out the three minute trailer, below:

Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero will also include offline Multiplayer. While the game has been designed with Online Multiplayer and Single Player in mind, to make the most out of the latest generation of consoles, the development team also wanted to ensure that the game would be the ultimate Dragon Ball experience. Veterans and newcomers can face each other in the comfort of their homes, reliving their childhood memories or honing their skills in the Hyperbolic Time Chamber.

The roster for this one keeps getting bigger, and there are so many variants of Goku, Vegeta, etc. In March alone we already knew about 24 of the roster, so who knows how big it’ll end up being.

Here’s some of the key features from the official web site:

BREATHTAKING 3D FIGHTS: Engage in heart-pounding, high-speed 3D battles that stay true to the anime and video game series, with breathtaking visuals and authentic combat moves like beam clashes, rush attacks, movements too quick for the eyes to see, and planet-razing ultimate attacks.

THE GROUND WILL SHAKE: Step into an arena that reacts to your every action. As you transform or unleash your most devastating attacks, watch the environment respond with stunning realism. Leave a trail of destruction in your wake as you battle to your heart’s content.

Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero is coming to PS5, Xbox Series S|X, and PC on October 11th.