Islands of Insight offline mode is coming in early July

Developer Lunarch Studios and publisher Behaviour Interactive has confirmed the date for the offline mode for Islands of Insight, and it’s soon. It’ll be coming on July 9th, and the teams have even given a specific time for the offline mode, which will be 1pm Eastern Time (6pm UK time / 7pm CEST).

But that’s not all, to celebrate this announcement, from June 26th-27th the base game will be free on Steam for 24 hours, and after that, from June 27th until July 11th, Islands of Insight will be part of the Steam Summer Sale, and therefore be 50% off (half price!) for both the base and special editions.

Welcome to Islands of Insight: a sublime shared-world puzzle game set in a fantasy realm of ancient wonders and natural beauty. Brimming with mysterious puzzles to solve, secrets to uncover, and vibrant landscapes to explore, this peaceful world of floating islands is the perfect place to unwind. Embark on a puzzle adventure of your choice, all at your own pace. Seek out and solve an unparalleled collection of over 10,000 puzzles divided across 24 puzzle types. Every corner of the world holds a new eureka moment for you to discover. From enigmas of perspective to logic problems, environmental challenges and more, the puzzles you’ll encounter vary in difficulty and have been crafted by some of the best minds in puzzle design to create an engaging experience for both newcomers and seasoned puzzle fans.

In our review of the game, we said: “Islands of Insight is a hugely ambitious open world puzzle game, packed full of different types of puzzle to solve. The world is a joy to explore, and gaining sparks and levelling up makes every minute you spend solving a tough perspective puzzle incredibly worthwhile. With over ten thousand puzzles to solve and the ability to do so with friends, Islands of Insight is a game I can’t imagine stopping playing any time soon”.

If you are going to grab it, we’ve also prepared a nice handy tips to get started article, here.

Islands of Insight is available now on PC via Steam.