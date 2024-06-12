Visions of Mana gets release date and brand new trailer

Square Enix has today revealed that Visions of Mana has received a release date of August 29, coming to PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. To coincide with the announcement, a brand new trailer has been released which shows off new playable characters and gameplay features. Finally, pre-orders are now available across all platforms.
Visions of Mana is a brand-new story and mainline entry to the Mana series and follows the journey of Val, a newly appointed soul guard who is tasked with accompanying his childhood friend, Hinna, a chosen alm to the Tree of Mana. The new trailer introduces new characters Palamena and Julei who Val and Hinna befriend on their journey through the vast world to reach the Tree of Mana. In Visions of Mana, players will be able to build their own three-person dream team while in battle, switching between the five playable characters, Val, Careena, Morley, Palamena, and Julei with supporting companions, Ramcoh, Aesh and Hinna assisting from the side.
In the trailer, players can see a closer look at Elemental Vessels, mystical artefacts that house the power of the elements to change classes and gain new abilities. Visions of Mana also brings back Ring Menu so that players can pause the action and plan out their next moves, and Elemental Triggers can be found to unlock new places to explore and find hidden items in the world. Sail the sea, soar above the clouds, and summon trusty companions Vuscav and Flammie. Now with a release date for Visions of Mana, it’s time to get hyped!
In terms of the pre-orders now available, there is digital Standard Edition and Digital Deluxe Edition, as well as physical Standard Editions and Collector’s Editions which feature the following:
- Digital:
- Standard Edition
- Digital Deluxe Edition – Includes Mana Superstars Costume Set, Mana Series BGM Bundle and 24 hours Early Access****
- Digital Deluxe Upgrade – Can be purchased to upgrade previously purchased digital Standard Edition, adding Digital Deluxe Edition contents
- Players who purchased Physical Standard Edition can obtain the same content as the “Digital Deluxe Upgrade” by purchasing the “Mana Superstars Costume Set” and “Mana Series BGM Bundle,” sold separately.
- Physical:
- Standard Edition
- Collector’s Edition – Includes Ramcoh Plush, ART of MANA SPECIAL ISSUE (Art Book), Visions of Mana Original Soundtrack Collector’s Edition Special Box
You can watch the Visions of Mana release date trailer here: