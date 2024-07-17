EA Sports FC 25 officially revealed, release date announced

EA has today revealed that EA Sports FC 25 will have a release date of September 27, featured plenty of new innovations like Rush mode and FC IQ. Early today Jude Bellingham was announced as the cover star, and the information keeps on coming with plenty of details regarding everything coming to the game when it launches in just over two months. To coincide with the announcement, a new trailer has been released to get fans excited about what’s to come.
“With EA Sports FC 25, we’re strengthening our vision of a fan-first future for football and redefining what’s possible on the pitch with FC IQ, using AI and real-world data to modernize player tactics and complement the power of HyperMotionV and PlayStyles,” said Nick Wlodyka, SVP and Group GM, EA Sports FC. “We’re bringing our fans innovative ways to play with Rush, our most social and engaging experience we’ve ever created, and continuing to craft an authentic representation of the world’s game with the introduction of women’s football into Career Mode.”
Pre-orders are now available, and those who buy the EA Sports FC 25 Ultimate Edition will get Early Access seven days before the release date on September 20. EA Play members will also be able to enjoy it for 10 hours starting September 20 as well.
We have got plenty of details regarding the game as we were fortunate to play EA Sports FC 25 recently. Not only that, but we were invited to a lengthy presentation which covered every aspect of it, and you can read all about it here.
In our preview, we said “If it sounds like I’m flitting between opinions and things I’ve noticed, it’s because I’m so excited by EA Sports FC 25. There’s a lot I didn’t get to see in the preview, but the fact I noticed how games feel differently to last year is a clear indication that EA has something great on its hands. Passing feels more grounded, player AI has been improved to make tactics feel important, and goalkeepers being more impressive means goals aren’t always a given. Finally, with Rush, all the big game modes are going to be much more fun. It doesn’t feel like some arbitrary new mode, but an exciting inclusion into every facet of EA’s upcoming sequel.”
You can watch the EA Sports FC 25 launch trailer below, and get excited in the run up to release date: