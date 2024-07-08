Bleach Rebirth of Souls announced by Bandai Namco

Bandai Namco has announced a new game in the Tite Kubo-created series, with Bleach Rebirth of Souls coming to PC, PS4, PS5, and Xbox Series S|X.

The publisher says that Tamsoft Corporation will be developing the new fighting game, Bleach Rebirth of Souls, while Takeharu Ishimoto will be working on the game, too, as sound composer. Ishimoto is well known for his work on video game music, dating back to 1999 for Legend of Mana, and having titles like The World Ends with You, Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII, Kingdom Hearts III, and Neo: The World Ends with You on his list of works.

Check out the announcement trailer for the game, below:

In Rebirth of Souls, players can incarnate some of their favourite characters from the legendary anime franchise to fight in battles that will put their powerful sword abilities to the test. With the possibility to unlock new blades and forms in battle, players can reverse any outcome as their character can become stronger as their defeat looms closer. BLEACH Rebirth of Souls will include some of the most known characters from the franchise such as Ichigo Kurosaki, Rukia Kuchiki, Uryu Ishida, Yasutora Sado (Chad) and many others to be detailed later. BLEACH is a very popular sword-fighting battle action comic series that ran in Shueisha’s shōnen manga magazine Weekly Shonen Jump from 2001 to 2016. The TV animation series was broadcast from 2004 to March 2012, and a total of four movie versions have been released so far. The final chapter, Thousand-Year Blood War Arc, which features all-new character designs and more powerful characters, has been broadcasted since 2022. BLEACH has received enthusiastic support not only in Japan but also worldwide, and its popularity continues to grow.

