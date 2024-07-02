Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess demo released

Ahead of the July 19th release, Capcom has released a demo for new title, Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess.

The demo for Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess is out now on PlayStation 5, PC via Steam, and Xbox Series S|X, and in the trial the team says you’ll be able to “take your first steps on the defiled Mount Kafuku and go hands-on with the game’s blend of action and strategy in a demo packed with content.”

There’s actually more to the demo that meets the eye, however, as the PlayStation blog confirmed there’s a couple of challenges with the game that will earn rewards for the full version. First up, let’s drop the demo trailer below, then get into those challenges.

In the first challenge, you can work towards an Okami crossover present campaign. You need to basically play the demo, and the community as a collective needs to get one billion crystals by fighting the Seethe and purging the defilement. You get these just by playing normally, so as long as lots of people play the demo, it’s likely it’ll get done. You’ll get a Thunder Edge weapon which is inspired by one of Amaterasu’s Divine Instruments. Doing this challenge will also net players the Soh themed on the Celestial Brush God Amaterasu

The other challenges gets you a Waka costume for Yoshiro and the Okami BGM pack, and to get this, the community has to collectively find 15 lucky mallets hidden within the demo of the game.

We had a chance to play Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess recently, and we really enjoyed it. Chris White said: “It’s a unique game filled with opportunity after opportunity to get creative strategically, allowing you to mix up your approach all the time. I can’t wait to see how many more roles there are for your villagers, but the ones I saw were already enough to make each fight exciting. It looks gorgeous in every way, and the combat is a lot of fun thanks to its simplicity and graceful execution.”

You can check out his video preview, below, too.

Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess is coming to PC, Xbox Series S|X (in Game Pass), and PlayStation 5 on July 19th.