PAC-MAN Simulator comes to Roblox from today

Bandai Namco has teamed up with Supersocial to release PAC-MAN Simulator, an all new experience bringing the legendary character to Roblox. It is yet another big IP that has come to the hugely popular platform, and both publisher and developer intend to add new content and features over the coming months.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with Bandai Namco to bring the iconic PAC-MAN franchise to Roblox. This endeavor is about celebrating the ubiquity and accessibility of PAC-MAN to champion connections across generations,” said Yon Raz-Fridman, CEO and Founder of Supersocial. “The experience serves as a conduit for parents, who often played PAC-MAN in arcades, to join their families in the immersive world of Roblox. For more than four decades, PAC-MAN has been at the forefront of the gaming industry and we are honored to be a part of its continued legacy.”

There is such a diverse amount of games on Roblox, such as obbys, job simulators, open world experiences, and more. PAC-MAN Simulator allows players to play in a team where they must consume fortifying dots, collect diverse PAC-MAN skins, and challenge GHOSTS in an effort to unlock new areas and exclusive rewards.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Supersocial to debut PAC-MAN on Roblox, bringing an enduring video game icon who crosses cultural and generational boundaries to an immersive platform that reaches people of all types around the world,” said Karim Farghaly, Sr. Vice President, Corporate Development, Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc. “With our continued focus on cultivating community and building fan connections, PAC-MAN Simulator offers an interactive gaming experience where players new and old can come together and immerse themselves into the world of PAC-MAN.”