Unknown 9: Awakening gets a new eight minute gameplay trailer

Bandai Namco and Reflector Entertainment has released a new eight minute long gameplay video for Unknown 9: Awakening.

The video is narrated by Christophe Rossignol, Creative Director at the game’s developer, Reflector Entertainment. In it, Rossignol talks about “the exploration and different combat playstyles, from the most discreet to the most destructive, making use of the stepping mechanic, where Haroona takes control of her enemies and places them in tactical positions to gain advantage in battle.”

Bandai Namco says that “This video also showcases some of the locations Haroona will travel to, such as the Mauritanian desert and the deep jungle of India, whilst demonstrating a few early game skills unlocked during a player’s playthrough, giving a new taste of this globetrotting adventure.”

Check it out, below:

Delve into the mysterious world of the Unknown 9, and uncover mysteries hidden in plain sight. You are Haroona, a Quaestor born with the ability to venture into a mysterious dimension that overlaps our own, known only as the Fold. On her quest for powerful hidden knowledge, Haroona will learn to master her unique connection to the Fold, which allows her to channel its powers into our world… But such power does not go unnoticed and Haroona quickly becomes the target of a splinter faction calling themselves the Ascendants, who want to use the Fold to alter the course of human history.

Here’s some of the key features for the game:

Play as a young and courageous woman who has the ability to dive into and channel powers from a parallel dimension known as the Fold. Master the Fold – Leverage your mastery of the Fold and choose your own playstyle. Step into your enemies to control them, dodge bullets, vanish in plain sight, hurl Umbric energy at your opponents, and more.

Leverage your mastery of the Fold and choose your own playstyle. Step into your enemies to control them, dodge bullets, vanish in plain sight, hurl Umbric energy at your opponents, and more. Journey across the world – From the sands of Mauritania and perilous Indian jungles to the gothic landscapes of 19th century Portugal, discover some of the most mysterious locations the world has to offer.

From the sands of Mauritania and perilous Indian jungles to the gothic landscapes of 19th century Portugal, discover some of the most mysterious locations the world has to offer. Discover the Unknown 9 universe – Unknown 9: Awakening lies at the heart of intertwining stories, unfolding through a multitude of Unknown 9 products whose events and characters make up a much larger Storyworld.

Unknown 9: Awakening doesn’t have a firm release date yet, but is coming to PS4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, and PC via Steam in “Autumn 2024”.