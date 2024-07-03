What the Bat? gets ‘Battywood’ content update on SteamVR and PSVR 2

What the Bat? has received its first major content update with plenty of new levels for free, all inspired by Hollywood. The ‘Battywood’ update is out now for SteamVR and PSVR 2, featuring 18 new levels and over 100 new physical puzzles.
The update is a very strange love letter to Hollywood set in the wonderful capital of baseball movie-making: Battywood! Players get a whole new episode including 3 new chapters with 18 new levels containing 100+ new physical puzzles where they get a chance to make Western movies, jump the shark, meet the stunt sheep, disarm bombs, solve crimes, throw a ring into a volcano, cook ratatouille, almost cross the Atlantic and find love.
What the Bat? features the following:
Over 100 levels of batty gameplay!
Pet a dog, pickle a tractor, and take selfies with the selfie bat!
Playtime is approx 5+ hours to beat, but remember to take breaks!
We played What the Bat? all the way back in 2022 and said “Like What the Golf?, What the Bat? is all about the gameplay, and mostly hits the mark despite some genuine irritations. It’s far from repetitive, but I found myself longing for the simplicity of knocking trophies off shelves or tree branches versus trying to paint pictures with the end of a wooden bat, but maybe that says more about me than the game. I don’t even want to analyse why I felt an overpowering need to break every window I could see or why I spent so long trying to see if I could engineer a pile-up crash outside the cat café.”
You can watch the What the Bat? Battywood content update trailer below: