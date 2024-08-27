Metaphor: ReFantazio shown off in new trailer

A brand new trailer for Metaphor: ReFantazio was shown of at the Xbox @ Gamescom Livestream, focusing on the journey for the Royal Tournament. During the stream, Studio Zero director Katsura Hashino introduced viewers to the “Travel Beyond Fantasy” trailer for the game, which shows off the protagonist travelling far and wide, trying to win the support of the people of the United Kingdom of Euchronia in the hopes of being elected as their new King.

From the creative minds behind Persona 3, 4, and 5 comes Metaphor: ReFantazio, a unique fantasy world, where your protagonist will journey alongside his fairy companion, Gallica, to lift the curse from the kingdom’s lost prince. Control your destiny, face your fears and awaken magical “Archetype” powers that lie dormant in your heart. By awakening to an “Archetype,” you will unlock the power to channel and combine the abilities of unique job classes. Strengthen your bonds and build your party to take down powerful foes and discover the kingdom’s true nature.

Fans also got to see extended footage that featured two of the voice actors from the English voice actors, Stewart Clarke and Kristin Atherton, who voice Strohl and Hulkenberg. They discussed their roles in Metaphor: ReFantazio and how they prepared for their performance, along with what it was like to immerse themselves in the fantasy world of the game.

It will launch on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on October 11. You can watch the Metaphor: ReFantazio trailer from the Xbox @ Gamescom Livestream below: