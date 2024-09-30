Football Manager 25 release date announced, coming in November

Sega and Sports interactive have announced the Football Manager 25 release date, and it’s coming on November 26th.
Sports Interactive says that Football Manager 24 was a record breaking year, with “more than 14 million players across platforms”, and the new game is going to be powered by the Unity engine, which SI says “marks the biggest technical and visual advancement for the series in a generation”.
Check out the reveal trailer:
It looks like the rollout to launch will show off lots of features, starting the Week of October 7th, where Women’s Football will be introduced. Later there will be videos on Tactics, Your Manager, Interface, Match Experience, “And Much More”, the trailer explains.
FM25’s UI has been completely revamped, using insights of how different types of people play our games to produce an experience that’s slicker and smarter in its navigation without compromising on detail.
Enhanced graphical fidelity and new volumetric player animations taken from real football matches brings players closer to the action on Matchdays.
Women’s Football makes its long-awaited series debut in FM25, seamlessly joining the men’s game in one world, one ecosystem. Players can break new ground with the women’s game or immerse themselves deeper in the beautiful game than ever before thanks to SI’s new multi-year partnership with the Premier League.
Sports Interactive Studio Director Miles Jacobson said: “It’s a great honour today to be confirming the forthcoming release of Football Manager 25″, adding: “As I’ve mentioned in interviews and development updates, the FM25 cycle has been challenging for the entire SI team.”
Jacobson says: “FM25 is just the starting point for the studio’s next 20, 30 years. It’s also the point where the world gets to see two of our multi-year projects come to fruition: the switch to the Unity engine and the introduction of Women’s Football. It gives us a real sense of achievement to begin sharing our hard work with you and we’re really looking forward to showing you more of the game in the weeks before the game’s release.”
Sports Interactive says: “Alongside the release for PC & Mac, Football Manager 25 Console on Xbox and PlayStation 5 are scheduled to arrive 26 November. FM25 Console (Xbox) and FM25 (PC/Mac) will once again also be available via Xbox Game Pass. The studio will once again be releasing on Nintendo Switch, with Football Manager 25 Touch planned to launch on 3 December. Further information on the release of FM25 Touch will follow in the coming weeks.”
So there you have it, Football Manager 25 is coming on November 26th.